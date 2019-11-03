Brate (ribs) is active for Sunday's Week 9 tilt against the Seahawks, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Brate was trending upward as the practice week went on, and this confirms his status as the No. 1 option at tight end for Jameis Winston against Seattle with O.J. Howard (hamstring) inactive. With Jordan Leggett (coach's decision) inactive, Brate will be backed up by Antony Auclair and Tanner Hudson for the second straight week, although neither seems to be a serious threat to Brate's snaps.