Brate popped up on the Buccaneers' injury report Thursday due to a hip issue. He was listed as a limited participation in the team's practice session, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Brate had managed an ankle injury in advance of the Buccaneers' Week 12 loss to the Falcons, but suited up for the contest and reeled in one of two targets on the day for six yards. Though he now has a new issue to worry about, his limited participation Thursday suggests it's nothing that will derail his effort to play Sunday in Green Bay. Rather than his health, Brate's biggest concern appears to be the gradually expanding role of rookie first-round pick O.J. Howard, who has outpaced the veteran in snaps at tight end in each of the past four weeks.