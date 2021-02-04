Brate was added to the injury report Thursday, listed as a limited participant due to a back issue, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
It's suboptimal timing three days before the Super Bowl, but there hasn't been any indication Brate's injury is serious. In the event he were to miss the big game, Tampa could turn to Tanner Hudson or Anthony Auclair alongside Rob Gronkowski in multi-TE formations. The 239-pound Hudson has shown some potential as a receiving threat, while the 256-pound Auclair is mostly kept around for blocking.
