The Buccaneers and Brate agreed to a six-year, $41 million contract Monday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Set to be a restricted free agent Wednesday, Brate avoided a tender and instead was granted a long-term commitment from the organization that took a chance on him as an undrafted free agent in 2014. He's been a nice safety net for Jameis Winston the past two seasons, accruing 14 touchdowns and averaging 7.9 yards per target among his 105 receptions (on 158 targets). Brate's contract follows Mike Evans' huge extension last week, but the tight end may continue to yield snaps to 2017 first-round pick O.J. Howard (ankle) over the course of this new deal.