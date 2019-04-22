Brate (hip) likely will miss OTAs and June minicamp, but he expects to be cleared for the start of training camp, Scott Reynolds of Pewter Report.

In addition to providing a timeline for his return from January surgery, Brate revealed that he played the entire 2018 season -- all 16 games -- with a torn labrum in his hip. He suffered massive drop-offs for catches (30), receiving yards (289) and efficiency (5.9 yards per target), but he remained useful in the red zone with six scores on 12 chances. Brate's 20 touchdowns over the past three seasons are tied for second among tight ends, with Jameis Winston consistently throwing to his 245-pound target near the goal line. Now entering the second season of a five-year, $40.8 million contract with no guaranteed money beyond 2019, the 27-year-old tight end expects to have a sizable role under new coach Bruce Arians, though O.J. Howard is locked in as Tampa's No. 1 tight end. Even if his rehab comes off without a hitch, Brate will have a tough time matching his target volume from 2016-17 (5.1 per game). His $7 million base salary for 2019 became fully guaranteed March 17, so the Bucs would need to trade him to realize any cap savings.