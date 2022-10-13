Brate (concussion) was a full practice participant Thursday.
The Buccaneers have yet to reveal whether or not Brate has cleared the concussion protocol, but back-to-back sessions with all activity indicate he's on the precipice of doing so, if he hasn't. His status could receive clarity upon the release of Friday's practice report, but he has two full days to pass the fifth and final phase of the protocol and become available to the offense Sunday in Pittsburgh.
