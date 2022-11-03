Brate (neck) was limited at practice Thursday.
Stringing together back-to-back capped sessions generally would be a good sign for a player that's been sidelined for two games. However, Brate suffered a concussion and a neck injury in the span of three contests from Weeks 4 through 6, so the Buccaneers likely will continue to take a cautious approach with their No. 1 tight end. Friday's practice report may provide a glimpse into the team's plans for Brate in advance of Sunday's game against the Rams.
