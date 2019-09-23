Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Another modest output
Brate brought in two of three targets for seven yards in the Buccaneers' 32-31 loss to the Giants on Sunday.
As his final indicates, Brate was subject to limited involvement in the offense for the third time in as many games to open the campaign. The veteran tight end at least had a pair of touchdown receptions nullified by penalty in the opener, lending credence to the notion he would still remain a viable red-zone threat as a complementary piece to starter O.J. Howard. However, Brate only has one official red-zone target on the season otherwise, and it's the team's receivers that are getting the majority of attention from quarterback Jameis Winston early on. Those looking for any sliver of optimism in Brate's uninspired Week 3 numbers can point to the fact his snap count jumped from 18 to 32 from the Week 2 victory against the Panthers, but there's no denying his fantasy outlook is bleak at present.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Pair of grabs in victory•
-
Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Has touchdown nullified by penalty•
-
Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Practices in full Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Tending to calf injury•
-
Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Sitting out Friday•
-
Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Sits out Sunday's practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Top Week 4 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 4 Early Waivers: New stars
Daniel Jones showed serious Fantasy upside, and if you need a QB, he's at the top of the list....
-
Week 3 Winners and Losers
The Vikings told us they wanted to run the ball this season. After another disappointing showing...
-
Believe It or Not: Jones a stud already?
Heath Cummings analyzes Week 3's results and tells you what you should and shouldn't believe,...
-
Giants lose Barkley to ankle sprain
With Saquon Barkley suffering a high-ankle sprain Sunday, Heath Cummings looks into what it...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...