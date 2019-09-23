Brate brought in two of three targets for seven yards in the Buccaneers' 32-31 loss to the Giants on Sunday.

As his final indicates, Brate was subject to limited involvement in the offense for the third time in as many games to open the campaign. The veteran tight end at least had a pair of touchdown receptions nullified by penalty in the opener, lending credence to the notion he would still remain a viable red-zone threat as a complementary piece to starter O.J. Howard. However, Brate only has one official red-zone target on the season otherwise, and it's the team's receivers that are getting the majority of attention from quarterback Jameis Winston early on. Those looking for any sliver of optimism in Brate's uninspired Week 3 numbers can point to the fact his snap count jumped from 18 to 32 from the Week 2 victory against the Panthers, but there's no denying his fantasy outlook is bleak at present.