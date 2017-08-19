Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Another pair of receptions Thursday
Brate secured both of his targets for 17 yards in Thursday's 12-8 win over the Jaguars.
Brate also notched a pair of catches in the exhibition opener, so he appears to have picked up right where he left off during his breakout 2016 campaign. The Harvard product's target volume is likely to take a hit with the upgrades in the Bucs' air attack this offseason, but there's also the possibility he'll see a notable reduction in defensive attention, given the superior personnel around him.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Hauls in pair of passes Friday•
-
Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Performs well as pass catcher Monday•
-
Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Slated for red-zone looks•
-
Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Happy to have O.J. Howard on team•
-
Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Will share TE targets with first-rounder•
-
Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Signs exclusive rights tender Monday•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Parker, Rawls among Sleepers 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his list of players to target with late-round picks in Sleepers 3.0,...
-
Busts 3.0: Avoid Newton and Lynch
Based on Average Draft Position, guys like Cam Newton, Marshawn Lynch and Allen Robinson, among...
-
Breakouts 3.0: Don't fear the rookies
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his all-star list of his favorite Draft Day targets in Breakouts...
-
Fournette, Robinson are falling
Blake Bortles isn't the answer in Jacksonville, but neither is Chad Henne. Both will struggle...
-
Podcast: Mid-round receivers
There are a handful of wide receivers with massive upside that you can snag in the middle rounds....
-
Draft strategy? Flexibility best one
Heath Cummings discusses a few of the more popular draft strategies and whether he's willing...