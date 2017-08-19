Brate secured both of his targets for 17 yards in Thursday's 12-8 win over the Jaguars.

Brate also notched a pair of catches in the exhibition opener, so he appears to have picked up right where he left off during his breakout 2016 campaign. The Harvard product's target volume is likely to take a hit with the upgrades in the Bucs' air attack this offseason, but there's also the possibility he'll see a notable reduction in defensive attention, given the superior personnel around him.