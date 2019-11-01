Brate (ribs) appeared to be a limited participant at Friday's practice, Greg Auman of The Athleticreports.

While Brate still appears to be battling his rib injury, he was able to take the field for the second straight day after sitting out Wednesday's session. Brate's status for Week 9 will not be determined until later Friday -- and possibly not until Sunday -- but if he is able to take the field, he could earn another start with O.J. Howard (hamstring) trending toward another absence.

