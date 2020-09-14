Brate failed to bring in his only target in the Buccaneers' 34-23 loss to the Saints on Sunday.

Tom Brady put the ball up a relatively modest (by passing-era standards) 36 times, and with Brate considerably down the pass-catcher pecking order, he saw minimal opportunity. Position mates Rob Gronkowski and O.J. Howard saw a combined nine targets go their way, and Brate could similarly find himself behind the duo on many weeks this season. He'll look to record his first 2020 catch in a Week 2 battle against the Panthers.