Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Breaks through in Week 3 loss
Brate brought in three of four targets for 34 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 30-27 loss to the Steelers on Monday night.
Brate was able to finally get on the stat sheet in Week 3, after not having been targeted at all in Week 2 against the Eagles and failing to come up with either pass thrown in his direction in the opener against the Saints. The fourth-year pro's first catch of the season turned out to be a touchdown, as he hauled in a four-yard scoring dart from Ryan Fitzpatrick to give Tampa an early lead. Fellow tight end O.J. Howard did double Brate up on targets, however, and it appears the former will continue to have the biggest role in the passing game between the two for the time being. Brate will look to build on Monday's production versus the Bears in a Week 4 matchup.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Not targeted Week 2•
-
Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Held without catch in opener•
-
Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Not targeted in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Stands out in exhibition opener•
-
Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Likely without Winston for first three games•
-
Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Agrees to six-year deal•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 3 Believe It or Not
Week 3 was a crazy one, Heath Cummings tells you what you should believe and what you shou...
-
Week 3 reactions, early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Week 3, with a sneak peek at the...
-
Garoppolo injury: Fantasy impact
Heath Cummings takes a look at what the 49ers offense might look like without Jimmy Garopp...
-
Week 3 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who should you start in Week 3? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Drake ready to soar
Kenyan Drake hasn't exactly taken off yet, but Jamey Eisenberg thinks Week 3 is when it'll...