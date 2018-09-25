Brate brought in three of four targets for 34 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 30-27 loss to the Steelers on Monday night.

Brate was able to finally get on the stat sheet in Week 3, after not having been targeted at all in Week 2 against the Eagles and failing to come up with either pass thrown in his direction in the opener against the Saints. The fourth-year pro's first catch of the season turned out to be a touchdown, as he hauled in a four-yard scoring dart from Ryan Fitzpatrick to give Tampa an early lead. Fellow tight end O.J. Howard did double Brate up on targets, however, and it appears the former will continue to have the biggest role in the passing game between the two for the time being. Brate will look to build on Monday's production versus the Bears in a Week 4 matchup.