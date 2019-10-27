Brate hauled in three of six targets for 32 yards in the Buccaneers' 27-23 loss to the Titans on Sunday.

Brate drew the start for O.J. Howard (hamstring), but that didn't actually equate to any appreciable bump in production. The veteran tight end only a secondary figure in a game where Mike Evans and Chris Godwin served as the targets on 20 of Jameis Winston's 43 pass attempts, and he was also partly a victim of Winston's generally poor play. Brate would revert to the No. 2 tight end role should Howard be healthy enough to suit up in Week 9 against the Seahawks.