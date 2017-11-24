Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Cleared for trip to Atlanta
Brate (ankle) was a full practice participant Friday and doesn't have a designation on the final injury report for Sunday's game in Atlanta.
Brate was limited at practice the previous two days, but there was never any report to suggest he was in danger of missing a game. His waning involvement in the Tampa passing attack sans Jameis Winston (shoulder) is the real concern, with Brate looking to end a streak of three straight games with exactly one catch for 12 yards or less.
