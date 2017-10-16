Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Continues producing in Week 6 loss
Brate brought in six of eight targets for 76 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 38-33 loss to the Cardinals.
The red-zone maven was at it again Sunday, logging a 10-yard scoring early in the fourth quarter that served as his fourth in the last four contests. Brate has logged at least four catches in each of those games as well, and he boasts a 14.9 YPC over the last trio of contests. He appeared to have just as solid a connection with backup Ryan Fitzpatrick as he does with Jameis Winston (shoulder), meaning that he retains significant fantasy value irrespective of whether the latter is able to suit up in Week 7 against the Bills.
