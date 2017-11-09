Brate could see an increased target share against the Jets in Week 10 with receiver Mike Evans (suspension) out, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

The fourth-year tight end's 48 targets already rank him third on the Buccaneers behind Evans and DeSean Jackson, so it stands to reason that he'll see a bump in looks with the former out of uniform. Moreover, Brate has shown some synergy with backup signal caller Ryan Fitzpatrick, who'll be behind center against the Jets on Sunday in the absence of Jameis Winston (shoulder). Fitzpatrick connected with Brate on all four of the passes he directed his way against the Cardinals in Week 6, including on a 10-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter of that contest.