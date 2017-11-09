Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Could see bump in targets in Week 10
Brate could see an increased target share against the Jets in Week 10 with receiver Mike Evans (suspension) out, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
The fourth-year tight end's 48 targets already rank him third on the Buccaneers behind Evans and DeSean Jackson, so it stands to reason that he'll see a bump in looks with the former out of uniform. Moreover, Brate has shown some synergy with backup signal caller Ryan Fitzpatrick, who'll be behind center against the Jets on Sunday in the absence of Jameis Winston (shoulder). Fitzpatrick connected with Brate on all four of the passes he directed his way against the Cardinals in Week 6, including on a 10-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter of that contest.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Logs one catch in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Paces team in receiving yards•
-
Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Posts 60 receiving yards in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Continues producing in Week 6 loss•
-
Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Makes red-zone impact in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Makes pair of clutch catches•
-
Week 10 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jared Goff has been a revelation in his second season, and we think he's going to keep it up...
-
Week 10 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
SportsLine: Sit Hopkins, not Goff
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What You Missed: Rawls gets another shot
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
Best Week 10 streaming options
Week 10 streamers include players coming off a bye, off an injury and off some dreadful pe...