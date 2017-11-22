Brate (ankle) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Brate apparently picked up an injury in Sunday's 30-20 win over the Dolphins, but his recent lack of production is a larger concern than the ankle. After notching five straight games with at least 60 yards in Weeks 4-8, Brate has been held to exactly one catch for 12 yards or less in three consecutive outings. While some form of rebound is likely, Brate may be stuck in a complementary role, playing without Jameis Winston (shoulder) while sharing targets and snaps with O.J. Howard.