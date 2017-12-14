Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Dealing with hip issue
Brate was limited at Thursday's practice due to a hip issue, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Brate will have two more practices this week to return to full participation and enter the Monday night matchup with the Falcons without an injury designation. The tight end appeared revitalized by the return of Jameis Winston from a three-game absence due to a shoulder injury in the Week 13 loss to the Packers, as Brate hauled in two of six targets for 39 yards and two scores in the contest. However, he saw his performance drop in last Sunday's loss to the Lions, taking his lone target for 11 yards while playing a season-low 25 offensive snaps. It appears rookie first-round pick O.J. Howard has surpassed Brate as the club's top tight end.
