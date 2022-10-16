Brate, who left Sunday's 20-18 loss to the Steelers early, will join the Buccaneers as they travel back to Tampa Bay after he was evaluated for a neck injury at a Pittsburgh hospital, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Two weeks removed from suffering a concussion and completing the ensuing protocol for head injuries, Brate had a scare Sunday, when he endured a big hit from Steelers defenders and immediately grabbed at his head. He was placed on a backboard and carted off the field, and the Bucs soon ruled him out while stating he had movement in all of his extremities. It appears Brate has avoided another concussion, but the team likely will exercise extreme caution with its starting tight end until he's healthy enough to play again. Cade Otton, Ko Kieft and Kyle Rudolph are the other tight ends on the active roster.