Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Disappearing act continues Week 12
Brate brought in one of two targets for six yards in Sunday's 34-20 loss to the Falcons.
Brate and Ryan Fitzpatrick continue to mix like oil and water, as the fourth-year tight end has just one catch apiece in the latter's three starts. Dating back to Week 9 against the Saints -- the game in which Jameis Winston exited early with his shoulder injury -- Brate has a single reception in four straight contests. The Harvard product's target share has also progressively dwindled since Week 7, going from five all the way down to Sunday's two. It's difficult to envision this type of anemic production enduring for the balance of the campaign given Brate's previous body of work. However, the fact that he was outpaced by rookie O.J. Howard in snaps Sunday by a 53-34 margin and the latter's increasing target share could certainly continue spelling reduced opportunity for Brate moving forward.
