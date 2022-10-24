Brate (neck) was listed as a non-participant after Monday's walkthrough, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Between Weeks 4 and 6, Brate sustained a concussion and neck injury, respectively, sitting out Weeks 5 and 7 as a result. With no evidence yet of on-field activity, he may be in danger of sitting out Thursday against the Ravens as well. The next two days of prep could be the determining factor of whether another DNP is imminent. Fellow tight end Ko Kieft (ankle) also sat out Monday, so Cade Otton and Kyle Rudolph are the only healthy Bucs at the position on the active roster.
