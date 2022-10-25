Brate (neck) didn't participate in Tuesday's walkthrough, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
After sitting out Week 5 due to a concussion, Brate returned to action Week 6, only to suffer a neck injury in that contest. There's no telling when the tight end will gain clearance to return to action, but he seems in danger of logging a third DNP in four games. If he's unable to play Thursday versus the Ravens, Brate will yield reps at the position to Cade Otton, Kyle Rudolph and potentially Ko Kieft (ankle), the latter of whom was listed as limited on Tuesday's practice report after logging no activity Monday.