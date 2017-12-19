Brate injured his knee and is questionable to return to Monday's game against the Falcons, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Brate was the victim on a play the Falcons were flagged for hitting a defenseless receiver. The Buccaneers still have O.J. Howard available, but Antony Auclair or Alan Cross could also get involved if Brate doesn't return.

