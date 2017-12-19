Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Exits with knee injury
Brate injured his knee and is questionable to return to Monday's game against the Falcons, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Brate was the victim on a play the Falcons were flagged for hitting a defenseless receiver. The Buccaneers still have O.J. Howard available, but Antony Auclair or Alan Cross could also get involved if Brate doesn't return.
