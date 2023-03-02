ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports the Bucs are expected to release Brate in the coming days.
Brate was entering the final year of his contract in Tampa Bay and set to count close to $5 million against the cap. The anticipated release will clear $2.03 million, leaving behind $2.955 million in dead money. The 31-year-old has spent his entire nine-year career with the Bucs but had an eight-year-low 20 catches for 174 scoreless yards in 11 games last season.
