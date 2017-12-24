Brate (hip/knee) is expected to play Sunday against Carolina, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Brate was limited at Friday's practice and is listed as questionable on the official injury report. If he ends up playing, Brate will face a Carolina defense that's allowed the second fewest receptions (48) to tight ends this season, but he could get more targets with tight end O.J. Howard (ankle) placed on injured reserve. Fantasy owners will want to double check Brate's status before the 1 pm ET kickoff.