Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Expected to play Sunday
Brate (hip/knee) is expected to play Sunday against Carolina, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Brate was limited at Friday's practice and is listed as questionable on the official injury report. If he ends up playing, Brate will face a Carolina defense that's allowed the second fewest receptions (48) to tight ends this season, but he could get more targets with tight end O.J. Howard (ankle) placed on injured reserve. Fantasy owners will want to double check Brate's status before the 1 pm ET kickoff.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Questionable after limited practice•
-
Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Limited participant Wednesday•
-
Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Set to reclaim primary tight-end duties•
-
Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Posts four catches despite knee scare•
-
Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Exits with knee injury•
-
Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Returns to full practice•
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.
-
Week 16 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says Cam Newton and Keenan Allen should be your building blocks in Week 16 of...
-
Week 16 Lineup Cheat Sheet
If you're playing for a championship this week or the chance to play for one next week, our...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dion Lewis has been a surprise contributor to your Fantasy team this season, and in Week 16...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's DFS advice
Jamey Eisenberg gives you two lineups to follow for DFS in Week 16 on FanDuel and DraftKin...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 16 QB sleepers
Yes, it's true: Joe Flacco could help you win a Fantasy championship in 2017.