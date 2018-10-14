Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Expected to return to backup role
Brate will likely resume No. 2 tight end duties Sunday in Atlanta with O.J. Howard (knee) expected to return from a one-game absence, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
After Howard exited early in the Week 4 blowout loss to the Bears with an MCL sprain, Brate stepped in to handle most of the snaps at tight end, finishing the day with three receptions for 29 yards and a touchdown. The Buccaneers benefited from a bye in Week 5, which appears to have given Howard sufficient time to recover from the injury. Though he's listed as questionable on the team's official injury report, Howard increased optimism about his availability by practicing fully Friday. Howard might face some restrictions as he works back from the injury, however, which could pave the way for Brate to play a decent amount of snaps even if he doesn't start.
