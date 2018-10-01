Brate brought in three of four targets for 29 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 48-10 loss to the Bears on Sunday.

Brate has now scored in consecutive games after only being targeted twice and going catchless over the first pair of contests. The fifth-year tight end could see a significant bump in snaps if the knee injury suffered by O.J. Howard on Sunday causes him to miss any time, but otherwise, his fantasy value as compared to the past two seasons appears to have taken a hit due to the latter's emergence in the early portion of the campaign.