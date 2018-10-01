Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Finds end zone in Week 4 loss
Brate brought in three of four targets for 29 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 48-10 loss to the Bears on Sunday.
Brate has now scored in consecutive games after only being targeted twice and going catchless over the first pair of contests. The fifth-year tight end could see a significant bump in snaps if the knee injury suffered by O.J. Howard on Sunday causes him to miss any time, but otherwise, his fantasy value as compared to the past two seasons appears to have taken a hit due to the latter's emergence in the early portion of the campaign.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Breaks through in Week 3 loss•
-
Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Not targeted Week 2•
-
Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Held without catch in opener•
-
Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Not targeted in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Stands out in exhibition opener•
-
Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Likely without Winston for first three games•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 4 reaction, early Week 5 waivers
There were a ton of points flying around the league Sunday, but it was the injuries that will...
-
LIVE: Week 4 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 4
-
Week 4 Contrarian Plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players for you that could win you money in tournaments.
-
Injury report: Fournette back?
We've got a stacked injury reports heading into play Sunday in Week 4. See who is likely to...
-
Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Gio a must-start
The Falcons can't cover pass-catching running backs. Giovani Bernard is one of the best pass-catching...