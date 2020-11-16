Brate secured all three of his targets for 31 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 46-23 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

The oft-forgotten tight end was able to make a nice impact on the contest with a five-yard scoring grab late in the first quarter. The catch represented Brate's second visit to the end zone this season, with the other having come Week 4 against the Chargers. Despite the surprising success Sunday, it's worth noting Brate had a combined 4-46 line over the prior four games, making him a speculative play at best for a Week 11 Monday night showdown against the Rams.