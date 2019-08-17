Brate secured his only target for eight yards in the Buccaneers' 16-14 preseason win over the Dolphins on Friday.

As expected, Brate has been practicing without restrictions during training camp after offseason surgery on both hips. The Harvard product is expected to play an important complementary role alongside O.J. Howard this coming season, with coach Bruce Arians previously having talked up the value of having two starting-quality tight ends at his disposal.