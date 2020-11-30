Brate secured four of six targets for 34 yards in the Buccaneers' 27-24 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.

The veteran tight end recorded multiple receptions for the third straight game, easily making it his most productive multi-week stretch of the season. Brate has seen his target tally climb in each of the three contests as well, but he continues to carry a relatively low fantasy floor thanks to the fact he sees the majority of his opportunities relatively close to the line of scrimmage while position mate Rob Gronkowski handles the downfield routes. Brate will look to keep up his recent solid level of involvement in a Week 14 battle against the Vikings following Tampa's Week 13 bye.