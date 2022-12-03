Brate (illness) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Saints, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Brate failed to practice both Thursday and Friday, but the veteran tight end was available fully Saturday, which would seem to indicate he'd be able to play. In the event Brate is unavailable, rookie Cade Otton has essentially been the team's lone tight end, although a healthy Brate would likely mean both tight ends split snaps.