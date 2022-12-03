Brate (illness) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Saints, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
Brate failed to practice both Thursday and Friday, but the veteran tight end was available fully Saturday, which would seem to indicate he'd be able to play. In the event Brate is unavailable, rookie Cade Otton has essentially been the team's lone tight end, although a healthy Brate would likely mean both tight ends split snaps.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Not at practice•
-
Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Sits out practice with illness•
-
Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Two grabs in Week 12 loss•
-
Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: One catch in return to action•
-
Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Suiting up in Germany•
-
Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Questionable for Munich game•