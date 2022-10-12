Brate (concussion) practiced in full Wednesday.
Brate left the Buccaneers' Week 4 loss to the Chiefs with a concussion and didn't make any noticeable progress through the protocol for head injuries until last Friday, when he was a limited practice participant. Still, he wasn't cleared to play this past Sunday against the Falcons. According to Jenna Laine of ESPN.com, Brate is feeling better as of Wednesday, but even though he progressed enough to be listed as full to begin Week 6 prep, it's unknown if he's passed through all five phases of the protocol.
