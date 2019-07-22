Brate (hip) announced Friday that he's been medically cleared to participate fully in training camp following offseason surgery, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

The news is naturally a welcome development with Buccaneers veterans set to report Thursday and Brate a bit behind in the on-field aspect of learning coach Bruce Arians' offense after missing all of OTAs and mini-camp. The Harvard product toughed out torn labrums in both hips for the entirety of the 2018 season, never missing so much as a practice while producing a 30-289-6 line. Despite his lack of participation in any physical activity thus far this offseason, Brate has had the benefit of studying film and feels confident he already has the conceptual aspects of the new system down. Moreover, even with the history of sparse tight-end production in Arians-helmed offenses -- as well as the presence of the ultra-talented O.J. Howard atop the positional depth chart -- Brate is encouraged by the assurances he's received about his involvement from offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich this offseason. "If you go back to Indy and in Pittsburgh, (Arians) really caters to the personnel that he has, which is what a good coach should do," Brate said. "I talked to Byron a bunch during the spring when we were watching film, and he'd say, 'Hey, Cam, this is where I envision you fitting in in this, and we want you doing this and O.J. doing this.' I see a very clear role for both of us in this offense..."