Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Gearing up to play Sunday
Brate (hip), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers, is expected to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The 26-year-old first appeared on the injury report Thursday and was limited in the Buccaneers' final two practices of the week. Brate didn't see much involvement in the passing game while Ryan Fitzpatrick started at quarterback the past three contests for the injured Jameis Winston (shoulder), hauling in just three of eight targets for 28 yards over that span. Like Brate, Winston is also questionable for Sunday but expected to play, so the tight end should have a decent shot at improving his production in Week 13 if his hip issue doesn't slow him down too much.
