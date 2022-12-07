Brate (illness) practiced fully Wednesday.
Brate sat out last Thursday and Friday due to an illness, but despite practicing in full Saturday he still was given a questionable designation for Monday's game against the Saints. Eventually, the Bucs included him among their inactives, resulting in his fifth absence of the season. Now that he's back to all activity to begin the week of prep, Brate seemingly is good to go as the team prepares for Sunday's visit to San Francisco.
