Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Gets into end zone during loss
Brate secured two of four targets for 47 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 37-26 loss to the Panthers on Sunday.
Brate was on the receiving end of Jameis Winston's only touchdown pass of the day, notching a 10-yard scoring grab with 12:51 remaining in the fourth quarter. The veteran tight end posted a season-high figure in receiving yards, and he's now recorded both of his scores on the season in the last three games. Brate will take a 12-119-2 line into the bye week and will look to continue serving as an effective complementary option versus the Titans in Week 8.
