Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Gets into end zone
Brate hauled in all three of his targets for 36 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 55-40 win over the Rams on Sunday.
Brate crossed the goal line officially for the first time this season, bringing in a 13-yard scoring pass from Jameis Winston on the first play of the fourth quarter. The fifth-year pro had also seen two other touchdowns nullified by penalty back in Week 1 against the 49ers, so he still retains some red-zone equity. However, Brate has yet to see more than three targets in any contest this season, however, so he'll remain a speculative, touchdown-dependent option versus the Saints in Week 5.
