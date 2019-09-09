Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Has two touchdowns taken by penalty
Brate brought in both of his targets for eight yards in the Buccaneers' 31-17 loss to the 49ers on Sunday.
Brate's final line belies the fact he made two touchdown receptions on the same drive in the second quarter, only to see each nullified by a Demar Dotson holding penalty. While those unfortunate breaks did fantasy managers no favors, it was at least encouraging to see the veteran tight end targeted by Jameis Winston in the end zone, where Brate was a staple in former coach Dirk Koetter's offensive scheme. The 28-year-old did log just 31 snaps to starter O.J. Howard's 55, but even that level of participation could result in serviceable production for Brate if it remains in the same range consistently.
