Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Hauls in pair of passes Friday
Brate secured both of his targets for 27 yards in Friday's 23-12 preseason loss to the Bengals.
Brate made both of his catches on back-to-back passing plays on the team's opening possession, bringing in an impressive 19-yard reception after initially logging an eight-yard grab. Due to the arrival of gifted first-round pick O.J. Howard, the third-year tight end is expected to see a reduction in the 81 targets he logged in 2016, but he outperformed the rookie in the preseason opener. He'll look to build on Friday's effort when the Bucs tangle with the Jaguars next Thursday.
