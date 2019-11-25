Brate failed to bring in his only target in the Buccaneers' 35-22 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

A week removed from a career-high 10-catch tally versus the Saints, Brate was a complete non-factor against the Falcons. At this stage of the season, trying to figure out how much the Buccaneers' tight ends -- be it Brate or O.J. Howard -- will be involved on any given week is pure guesswork, and neither player is therefore a reliable option heading into a Week 13 matchup versus the Jaguars.