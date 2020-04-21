Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Less likely to be moved
Brate is less likely to be traded than O.J. Howard in the wake of the Buccaneers' acquisition of Rob Gronkowski on Tuesday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Auman cites two principal factors for this line of thinking, the first being that Brate already agreed to a contract restructure in March that saw him take a $4.25 million pay cut to remain on the roster for 2020. The other is the likelihood the 28-year-old would fetch a lower draft pick in a trade than the younger and more athletic Howard, despite Brate's superior proficiency in the red zone and more productive career to date. If he indeed remains in Tampa for the coming season, it's conceivable Brate plays a relatively similar role to that of the last two seasons, when he posted a combined 66-600-10 line off 104 targets across 32 games while playing a complementary role to Howard.
