Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Likely to start in Week 6
Brate is expected to serve as the Buccaneers' lead tight end for at least the Week 6 game against the Falcons while O.J. Howard (knee) is sidelined, Marc Sessler of NFL.com reports.
Howard sustained a sprained MCL in Sunday's 48-10 loss to the Bears, with the team projecting their top tight end to miss 2-to-4 weeks with the injury. The timing of Howard's setback is rather fortunate for the Buccaneers, who are on bye in Week 5 and could be without his services for as little as one game. With six catches for 63 yards and two scores through four games this season, Brate had already been managing a small role in the Bucs' potent passing attack. Brate should see a couple extra looks directed his way in Week 6 as the team aims to fill the 4-to-5 targets per game Howard had been receiving.
