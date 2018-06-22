Brate is slated to catch passes from backup quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick for the first three games of the 2018 regular season in the wake of Jameis Winston's expected suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

The development many not exactly bode well for the tight end's fantasy prospects if his body of work with Fitzpatrick under center last season is any indication. Brate did have one of his best days of 2017 in the veteran quarterback's first game at the helm of the Bucs offense back in Week 6, hauling in six of eight targets for 76 yards and a touchdown. However, he caught only one pass in each of Fitzpatrick's last three starts in Weeks 10-12, while fellow tight end O.J. Howard posted six receptions (on eight targets) for 104 yards and a score in those contests. Consequently, it remains to be seen if Fitzpatrick once again favors the 2017 first-round pick among his tight-end options when he takes the rein of the offense for the 2018 season's first three games.