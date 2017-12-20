Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Limited participant Wednesday
Brate was listed as limited on Wednesday's injury report due to hip and knee injuries, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Brate has been plagued by the hip issue since Nov. 30, but it hasn't stopped him from playing the last three games. In this last outing, though, he was knocked out for a spell due to a knee concern but eventually made his way back onto the field. During this stretch, he recorded seven receptions for 99 yards and two touchdowns on 12 targets, a workload that should increase after the Bucs placed rookie tight end O.J. Howard (ankle) on IR on Wednesday. Assuming Brate plays through the pain Sunday in Carolina, the potential absence of DeSean Jackson (ankle) could result in even more attention from quarterback Jameis Winston.
