Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Limited Thursday
Brate (hip/knee) was a limited practice participant Thursday, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Following Wednesday's DNP, Brate took a baby step toward active status in the season finale with an appearance Thursday. If he gains clearance before Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff, he should serve as the Buccaneers' No. 1 tight end with O.J. Howard (ankle) on injured reserve. However, Antony Auclair and Alan Cross are waiting in the wings in the event Brate sits out as well.
