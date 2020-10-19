Brate hauled in his only target for three yards in the Buccaneers' 38-10 win over the Packers on Sunday.

With Chris Godwin returning from a hamstring injury, position mate Rob Gronkowski logging a team-high eight targets, and Ronald Jones responsible for most of the remaining offensive production, Brate was mostly a forgotten man one game after posting a season-best 5-44 line in a Week 5 loss to the Bears. O.J. Howard's season-ending Achilles injury theoretically bumps Brate up a notch on the depth chart, but that doesn't necessarily equate to being a very high priority in a talent-rich pass-catching corps. Brate will try to boost his numbers in a Week 7 road showdown against the Raiders.