Brate (illness) secured his sole target for nine yards in the Buccaneers' 26-14 win over the Vikings on Sunday.

Brate shook off a late-week illness to log 24 snaps in the contest, but he was limited to his sparsest production since a Week 9 blanking over 12 snaps against the Saints. Brate had multiple receptions in three straight games prior to Sunday, and while he's capable of similar occasional spikes, he remains a middling option during the fantasy postseason due to the considerable amount of competition he faces for targets.