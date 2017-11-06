Brate brought in one of four targets for nine yards in Sunday's 30-10 loss to the Saints.

With the entire offense out of synch and Jameis Winston (shoulder) spending the second half on the sidelines, Brate, like many of his teammates, saw a significant downturn in production. Both the reception and receiving yardage totals were season lows for the productive tight end, who'd logged at least 60 yards through the air in five straight games prior to Sunday. Brate's production may not take as much of a hit as that of receivers Mike Evans and DeSean Jackson if Ryan Fitzpatrick logs multiple starts in Winston's stead, as he's often the recipient of high-percentage throws in the short-to-intermediate passing game.