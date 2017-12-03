Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Logs pair of touchdowns in loss
Brate (hip) brought in two of six targets for 39 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 26-20 overtime loss to the Packers.
Brate awoke from a multi-week slumber in notable fashion, bringing in both of Jameis Winston's (shoulder) touchdown passes on the afternoon. The fourth-year tight end's trips to the end zone were his first since Week 6, and his 39 receiving yards, while modest, represented his best effort in that category since Week 8. Brate will look to continue his resurgence against the Lions in a Week 14 home tilt.
