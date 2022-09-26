Brate caught five of six targets for 52 yards in Sunday's 14-12 loss to the Packers.

Brate offered a reliable option for quarterback Tom Brady while he was without his usual top three wide receivers. After posting merely 16 yards through the first two weeks of the season, Brate's output Sunday was a needed boost. Whether the Buccaneers' receiving corps is back to full strength in Week 4 or not, Brate will strive to remain involved as Tampa Bay hosts Kansas City.